Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 31st July 2023)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

HIQA reviews interventions to improve the symptoms of Long COVID 

Only 6 short-term letting properties have been granted for Galway City 

Father donates gift of life to daughter 

Patsy Conway (Corofin) RIP 

10am-11am

Galway Races 2023 

Sinn Féin publishes submission to Consultative Forum on International Security 

Sorcas le Croí – Ireland’s first ever fusion of Native Irish speaking circus performers gets underway tomorrow  

Great Line-up for Prom to Paddock 

11am-12pm

Sports Review with John Mulligan 

Rooney family look ahead to another exciting year of the Galway Races  

Aras Mhic Dara 

Galway adventure athlete to run from Galway to Dublin this morning  

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR