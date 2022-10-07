Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 7th October 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Indian ICU Nurse who works with Indian medical staff and their plight for accommodation
PWC Report Confirms Ryanair’s Unmatched Investment In Connacht Over Past 35 Years
IMRO Radio Awards
10am-11am
Smart Villages Headford
Relocation of Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway
City Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell
11am-12pm
Sports Preview with John Mulligan
Picture This: Galway libraries to showcase illustration-led books for young readers
Jigsaw In Galway Running CLANG Photo Competition
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.