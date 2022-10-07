Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 7th October 2022)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Indian ICU Nurse who works with Indian medical staff and their plight for accommodation 

PWC Report Confirms Ryanair’s Unmatched Investment In Connacht Over Past 35 Years 

IMRO Radio Awards 

10am-11am

Smart Villages Headford 

Relocation of Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway 

City Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell

11am-12pm

Sports Preview with John Mulligan 

Picture This: Galway libraries to showcase illustration-led books for young readers 

Jigsaw In Galway Running CLANG Photo Competition

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

