Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday 2nd September 2022)

On today’s show:
10am-11am
The signing of the Kilrickle water scheme; 30 year campaign;
City Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell;
Leaving Cert Results Are Out Today;
Another Arson Attack in Ballybane
11am-12pm
Sports Review with John Mulligan;
The New Abbreviation is NTQ – Councillors Bombarded About Housing;
Donohue Speaks About His Upcoming Gig in the Roisin Dubh;
Michael Fitzmaurice Speaks On His Recent Comments About Minister Eamon Ryan
‘Galway Talks’ with Keith Finnegan and Sally-Ann Barrett broadcasts every weekday morning on Galway Bay FM.