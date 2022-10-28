Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 28th October 2022)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Man Recalls His Violent Schooldays

Dungeons and Donuts Gameathon

Top-Ten Tips to Protect Pets this Halloween

10am-11am

Big Weekend for Macnas Event

City Tribune Headlines

Bard of Connacht

The Science of Hurling – Galway Science & Technology Festival

11am-12pm

Sports Preview with Ollie Turner

Craughwell/Hospice/Fundraiser

Breda Larkin & Laura (Wild Geese) – Galway Comedy Festival

The beauty of Barn Owls showcased in a new children’s book

‘Golden Wings’ will reveal the secret world of Irish Barn Owls to all school children in County Galway

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.