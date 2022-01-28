Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 28th January 2022)

On today’s show:

Dr. Padraig Macneela from NUI Galway joins Keith to discuss a national study on sexual harrassment in higher education;

Senator Pauline O’Reilly clarifies her thoughts on the cycleway in Salthill;

Singer Sean Keane is in studio to talks about his rescheduled gig on February 18th and how he made a whistle during lockdown;

Mary Surlis chats about alternative routes to third level education;

Jill McGregor talks Astrofest, Davie O’Connell has the City Tribune Headlines, Katie Finnegan tells us what’s worth watching on TV, Peter Philips updates us on Ted Fest and much more.

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.