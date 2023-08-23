Galway Talks with John Morley (Wednesday, 23rd August 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Local businesswoman tells horrifying ordeal of aggravated hijacking her boyfriend was subjected to
TDs hit out at NCT operator’s ‘damaging’ decision to go cashless
Urgent support needed for childcare sector
10am-11am
School Transport
Motoring Slot with Gerry Murphy
Appreciation night for Valerie Hughes takes in association with Galway Bay FM
11am-12pm
Galway Memorial Walk
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy
Seven IMRO nominations for Galway Bay FM
History of Woodquay book in development by local historian
Aran Island’s Padraig Jack is playing at the Crane Bar next week
‘Galway Talks’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.