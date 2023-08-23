Galway Talks with John Morley (Wednesday, 23rd August 2023)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Local businesswoman tells horrifying ordeal of aggravated hijacking her boyfriend was subjected to  

TDs hit out at NCT operator’s ‘damaging’ decision to go cashless 

Urgent support needed for childcare sector 

10am-11am

School Transport 

Motoring Slot with Gerry Murphy

Appreciation night for Valerie Hughes takes in association with Galway Bay FM 

11am-12pm

Galway Memorial Walk 

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy

Seven IMRO nominations for Galway Bay FM

History of Woodquay book in development by local historian  

Aran Island’s Padraig Jack is playing at the Crane Bar next week 

