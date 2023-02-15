Galway Talks with John Morley (Wednesday, 15th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Rural Independent Group demands scrapping of EPA cattle cull proposal
Galway Hoteliers deeply concerned at prospect of €400M VAT increase
€10m funding for Conamara education centre
10am-11am
Galway Haulier reacts to the €18m support scheme being proposed for haulage businesses
CCI to host workshops across the region we speak to their CEO on International Childhood Cancer Day.
Survey underway to get the views of the public on streetscapes & public realm in Galway City
Job Spot with Patricia Hynes
‘Galway Talks’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.