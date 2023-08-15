Galway Talks with John Morley (Tuesday, 15th August 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Over 100,000 children and young people on hospital waiting lists
Loughrea-based Afghan man to cycle from Eyre Square to the Spire to mark two-year anniversary of Taliban takeover
Survey of older people finds 94% want an Irish Commissioner for Ageing and Older People
Ireland’s Male Advice Line
10am-11am
Childcare Federation holds emergency meeting in Galway
Workplaces need their own ‘Rules of the Road’ for AI
Garda Report
Heritage week
11am-12pm
‘Our Corrib Walks’ by Patrick McGinley and Denis Healy
Galway woman offers alternate solution to online dating
Esker Festival Orchestra 10th Anniversary – performances in Galway & Dublin.
‘Galway Talks’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.