Galway Talks with John Morley (Thursday, 24th August 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Fibre Broadband 500Mbps connection through Vodafone
Roll out of Fiber optic Broadband needs to be accelerated to meet demand.
Farmers and hauliers request driving exemption during harvest
Renowned Tom Crean play coming to Ballymaloe Grainstore
10am-11am
Francis Stockwell Memorial Walk
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Dip, Donate, Nominate fundraiser launched by Portumna Camogie and GAA club
The bilingual Féile na bhFlaitheartach 2023, Inis Mór, Aran, 26/27 August
11am-12pm
Trade Unions Back the Julia Morrissey Bridge Campaign!
Gardening Slot slot with Anne McKeown
OURS TO PROTECT with Dr. UNA MURRAY
West of Ireland Singer/Songwriter Prepares for launch of new album
‘Galway Talks’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.