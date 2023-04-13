Galway Talks with John Morley (Thursday 13th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Noel Thomas and Shelly Herterich Quinn on the Moycullen bomb threat and incident of criminal damage and firearm discharge in Athenry.

Fr Richard Gibbons, Rector of Knock Shrine, on the visit of President Joe Biden.

Caroline Heffernan joins us as Galway people are urged to support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland ahead of 65 Roses Day on Friday.

10am-11am

INTO General Secretary, John Boyle on the INTO Congress held over the past three days with pay and cost of living motions to the fore.

Dave O’Connell on the Connacht Tribune Headlines.

Mayor of Galway City Clodagh Higgins as tickets for the Mayoral Ball go on sale.

Marguerite Cotter, Commercial Marketing Director with PhoneWatch on the 8% decrease in Galway burglaries according to the latest CSO statistics.

11am-12pm

Ann McKeon on your Gardening questions.

Geraldine Uí Fhiric Principal as a Gaelscoil offers 5-bed house rent-free to family of school-age children.

Glenamaddy gears up to host the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals

Mary Nee, Assistant Director Galway Samaritans, as Charlie Bird extends his hand of friendship during Forest Walk for The Samaritans.

