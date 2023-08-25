Galway Talks with John Morley (Friday, 25th August 2023)

Today’s show is from the Arches Hotel in Claregalway as part of our Community Matters series, in association with Claregalway Tidy Towns and Tom Doyle Motors.

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Seamus O’Connell (Retired Farmer, Graveyard Caretaker and Claregalway Historical & Cultural Society)

Philip Cribben (Retired CEO, Co. Galway VEC, Founding member Compántas Drama Group, Director/Actor for 40 years)

Paddy Greaney (A founding member Claregalway Harriers Athletic Group, Compántas Drama Group, retired from the Glass Business)

Brendan Dunleavey (Arches Hotel, Carnmore Hurling Club, Claregalway Handball Club, talks about flooding in the town)

Peadar Dolan (Owner Treat Cafe, Chamber of Commerce, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir and impact of town, Christmas Lights)

Vincent Lyons (Retired from Celestica Parkmore, Claregalway Tidy Towns, Public Participation Network, How Claregalway has grown, traffic issues and the need for a bypass)

Michael Harewood (Works in Claregalway Castle, involved Claregalway Castle, Memories of castle as a child)

Brendan Noonan (Retired Avaya Galway, Historical Society, plenty of memories)

10am-11am

Gerry Leonard & Michael Regan (Mizen to Malin starting Monday, 4th September for Galway Hospice, www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/GerryLeonard9872

City Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell

Mary Cronin (Chairperson – newly formed Claregalway Active Retirement Association, former National Chairperson Old People’s Council for Co. Galway)

Maura Doyle & Emer Lyons (Chairperson & Secretary – Claregalway Tidy Towns, who welcomed Galway Talks to Claregalway. Tidy Towns revitalised. Come On, Get Out and Support Us. It’s for Everybody!

Bronagh Simons (Chairperson Claregalway & District Day Centre announces their new name (Anam Croí Day Centre in Claregalway). Shortlisted for the Irish Council for Social Housing Allianz Community Housing Awards).

Paul Kilgannon (Writes books for coaches/athletes, coaches full-time, established coaching framework, involved with Carnmore hurling club and up to 16 different sports).

11am-12pm

Conor Flaherty (Carnmore hurling club, Claregalway football club, All-Ireland under 20 football winner 2020)

Niamh Heffernan (2015 World Handball Champion, Claregalway Handball Club, Carnmore camogie)

Christina Mulryan (Cregboyle Golf Club – Driving Range, Par 3 course, Active Aid Oranmore, living in area 27 years)

Alan Greaney (Musicals/Vocalist, Involved in Musical Societies around Galway/Connacht, Bought his first house in Claregalway and plenty of memories growing up here).

Michael Hannon (Financial Broker, 4-time Director of Elections in Galway, vice-chair of Claregalway Secretary School Committee when Coláiste Bhaile Chláir was established)

Terri Claffey (Retired Principal – Claregalway Educate Together. School well involved in community – Corinthians, Carnmore, Tidy Towns, SMA, Castle, An Taisce).

