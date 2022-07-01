Galway Talks: Tuam Students – Litter Initiative

If you were in Tuam on Wednesday you may have noticed a lot of activity outside the Centra shop on the Dublin Road. That activity was all down to some local students who are trying to play their part when it comes to climate action and improving the litter issues in Tuam. Members of Tuam Youth Council are taking part in an international climate action project and as part of that they are looking to locals in Tuam to see how they can make a change. Sally-Ann Barrett tells us more.

