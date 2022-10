Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly visited Galway today (Friday, 21st October) and called into studio to chat to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks.

Among the things discussed were Elective Hospital for Galway, GPs for Ballinasloe and Portumna, the Twindemic, Enchanced Community Care, Clifden and more.

