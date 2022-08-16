Mum of Late Late Toy Show Star Saoirse Ruane Tells of Pain At Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis

Galway Talks: Saoirse Ruane.

“You cannot imagine all that goes through your head when you were told your seven-year-old child may have cancer.”

Those were the words of a Galway mother of two yesterday as she addressed those who had gathered for the annual Novena in Knock yesterday.

As the mother of Saoirse Ruane who at the age of just 10 has already had to battle cancer twice, Roseanna Ruane of Kiltullagh has become a familiar face for many of us.

Yesterday she brought her family’s story to a new audience and this morning she joined Sally-Ann Barrett on Galway Talks.

