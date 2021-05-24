LISTEN: Galway Talks – Salthill Sundays

print

There are growing calls for action after an organised ‘car meet’ in Galway grinded traffic to a halt yesterday.

The “Salthill Sundays” Facebook page led event saw hundreds of modified cars descend on Salthill village and the Blackbox theatre.

The event saw cars do a lap of Salthill where pictures were taken after which the procession moved on to the Black Box carpark.

Gardaí were called to patrol the areas with long traffic delays along the city centre’s main routes.

Councillors Clodagh Higgins, Niall McNelis and Donal Lyons have called for action to prevent such disruption from any future such gatherings arguing Salthill is not a suitable location for such meet-ups.

Councillor Higgins told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the cars were revving and back-firing with litter being thrown out windows.