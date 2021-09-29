PODCAST: Feelin’ Looser With The Docs & Friends – The West’s Awake, 30 Years On

Lunchtime jock Ronan Lardner took The Saw Doctors and friends down memory lane. From their humble beginnings through to their chart topping hits, this compelling and entertaining podcast will take you behind the scenes of a band who still holds the record of the highest selling single in the country. It discusses the highs and lows of fame, their love for their town and that memorable homecoming gig of ‘91.
