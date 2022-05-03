Craughwell Sewerage Issues

Imagine sewerage coming onto to your property or up through the manholes on the street where your children are playing. Well that has been the reality for residents in one Galway village who are hoping a new Government scheme could be the answer to their dilemma. Craughwell will be one of the areas hoping to be included in a new 50 million euro scheme announced by the Housing Minister Daragh O’ Brien to target the waste-water collection and treatment needs of rural villages without access to public waste-water services.

But what has been happening in Craughwell so far?…..Sally-Ann Barrett has been finding out.