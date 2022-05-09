LISTEN: Clare Ann Irwin – Galway Rose

Tune in tomorrow for a brand new feature ‘Help’ on Mollie In The Morning! It’s a new daily quiz where you have the chance to win an exclusive Mollie in the Morning Hoodie. Molly and Ollie will take turns in giving clues to help you get as many quiz answers right as possible in 60 seconds, but there can only be one winner at the end of each week! Don’t miss it! #TheSoundofGalway 🔥🎉