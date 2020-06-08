Back To Business EP 01

Over the coming days Galway Bay FM turns the focus on getting Galway Back to Business. Tune in each day for our Back to Business features. We will be talking to business organisations and representatives to look at how Galway will return to trading again. We believe that supporting local, thinking local, enjoying local will make the difference.

This morning Keith spoke to Adrian Cummins – Chief Executive Officer, Restaurant Association of Ireland- Elaina Fitzgerald Kane – Irish Hotels Federation President.