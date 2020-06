Over the coming days Galway Bay FM turns the focus on getting Galway Back to Business. Tune in each day for our Back to Business features. We will be talking to business organisations and representatives to look at how Galway will return to trading again. We believe that supporting local, thinking local, enjoying local will make the difference.

Episode four of Back to Business features Brendan McGrath CEO Galway City Council and Cllr Alan Cheevers.