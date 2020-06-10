Back To Business EP 03

Over the coming days Galway Bay FM turns the focus on getting Galway Back to Business. Tune in each day for our Back to Business features. We will be talking to business organisations and representatives to look at how Galway will return to trading again. We believe that supporting local, thinking local, enjoying local will make the difference.

Episode three of Back to Business features Pádraig Ó Céidigh, former Independent politician and businessman, owner of Aer Arann Express, Aer Lingus Regional and Mary Rodgers CEO of Portershed.