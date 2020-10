“The mask itself gives people a false sense of security at the moment. There are a number of studies including from the WHO, who say that masks don’t provide any protection from the virus at all”.

Dara O’Flaherty – Anti Mask Campaign

Listen back to the full interview here with Keith Finnegan – Galway Bay FM, Dara O’Flaherty (Anti Mask Campaign) and Mike Cubbard (Mayor of Galway City).