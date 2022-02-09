Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 9th February 2022)

On the show today:

The Ring Road debates continue and Michael Maloney is with us about a permanent stable yard not being included in the judicial review;

Jenny De Saulles, the Director of Sector Development at Fáilte Ireland, joins us;

Carmel Kilcoyne looks at the cost of littering in Galway;

We’ve three climbers from ‘Mind Over Mountains’ telling us about climbing Kilimanjaro;

There’s JobSpot with Patricia Hynes, Motoring with Gerry Murphy and much more.

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am.