Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 8th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Women from minority groups to join gender flip at Galway County Council to mark International Women’s Day
Supports for women who experience abuse in Galway
Businesswomen of Galway
10am-11am
International Women’s Day Breakfast event in association with HID Global on Equity
Galway women involved in Charitable causes
Galway chocolatier makes prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 list
Job Spot
11am-12pm
Galway women who have excelled in sports
Ask the Dentist
Musicians and one of the Women who Dared
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM