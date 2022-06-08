Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Wednesday 8th June 2022

Today on the show, Galway Talks listener Rita tells her story highlighting the real impact of the cost of living with reaction from Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell and Catherine Cox from Family Carers Ireland; Liam Carroll welcomes the decision from the CCPC in relation to the disposal of Joyces in Oranmore as part of the Tesco acquisition of Joyces in Galway; Phelim Molloy, Vice President Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, speaks to Keith about the new laws to protect landowners against personal injury claims from walkers and much more.