Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 8th February 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We hear about the humanitarian response on the ground in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey 

384 ‘Knife Crimes’ Reported in Galway Since 2016 

IFA Sheep meeting takes place in Tuam later today 

10am-11am

Renewed call for action to tackle revolting smell of sewage which is persisting in Gort town 

Strong Demand Continues to Drive Land Price Increases – IPAV Farm Report 

Local councillor allays fears in Lough Atalia following recent developments in the area 

Job Spot 

Ciaran Cannon on the Gort sewage debacle 

11am-12pm

Galway’s first ever “Association of Irish Musicals Societies” -President 

Ask the Dentist   

Shutters come down on Westport shop with strong Galway links after nearly 100 years 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

