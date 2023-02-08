Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 8th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
We hear about the humanitarian response on the ground in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey
384 ‘Knife Crimes’ Reported in Galway Since 2016
IFA Sheep meeting takes place in Tuam later today
10am-11am
Renewed call for action to tackle revolting smell of sewage which is persisting in Gort town
Strong Demand Continues to Drive Land Price Increases – IPAV Farm Report
Local councillor allays fears in Lough Atalia following recent developments in the area
Job Spot
Ciaran Cannon on the Gort sewage debacle
11am-12pm
Galway’s first ever “Association of Irish Musicals Societies” -President
Ask the Dentist
Shutters come down on Westport shop with strong Galway links after nearly 100 years
