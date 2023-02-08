Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 8th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We hear about the humanitarian response on the ground in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey

384 ‘Knife Crimes’ Reported in Galway Since 2016

IFA Sheep meeting takes place in Tuam later today

10am-11am

Renewed call for action to tackle revolting smell of sewage which is persisting in Gort town

Strong Demand Continues to Drive Land Price Increases – IPAV Farm Report

Local councillor allays fears in Lough Atalia following recent developments in the area

Job Spot

Ciaran Cannon on the Gort sewage debacle

11am-12pm

Galway’s first ever “Association of Irish Musicals Societies” -President

Ask the Dentist

Shutters come down on Westport shop with strong Galway links after nearly 100 years

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM