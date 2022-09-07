Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday 7th September 2022)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On the show today:

9am-10am

Still No Pandemic Bonus Payment For Some Galway Carers 

School Principal Responds to Road Safety Concerns on Walter Macken Road 

Traffic Delays at Martin Roundabout Galway City- Galway City Council Issues Update

10am-11am

Galway Simon Seeks Support for Sleepout for Simon  

Motoring Advice With Gerry Murphy

Death of Galway Playwright Patricia Burke Brogan

11am-12pm

Creating A New Story for Older People in Galway City 

University of Galway Professor Speaks of Fears For His Native Bahái Community in Iran   

Galway Talks’ with Keith Finnegan and Sally-Ann Barrett broadcasts every weekday morning on Galway Bay FM.

