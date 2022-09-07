Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday 7th September 2022)

On the show today:
9am-10am
Still No Pandemic Bonus Payment For Some Galway Carers
School Principal Responds to Road Safety Concerns on Walter Macken Road
Traffic Delays at Martin Roundabout Galway City- Galway City Council Issues Update
10am-11am
Galway Simon Seeks Support for Sleepout for Simon
Motoring Advice With Gerry Murphy
Death of Galway Playwright Patricia Burke Brogan
11am-12pm
Creating A New Story for Older People in Galway City
University of Galway Professor Speaks of Fears For His Native Bahái Community in Iran
