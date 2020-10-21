Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Wednesday, 21st October 2020

By
Sport GBFM
-

Today on the show

On today’s show. Keith spoke about the level 5 restrictions and what it will mean for businesses; Team Hope shoeboxes; the US presidential election and drone deliveries in Oranmore

To get in touch, email us on [email protected]

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR