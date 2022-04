On today’s show:

Minister Anne Rabbitte talks about 39 CHN’s been established;

We hear about a Ukrainian man’s struggle, based in Galway, and his son on the frontline;

Frank McNamara tells us about ‘The Apple and the Tree’

Two Clarinbridge hurlers are cycling from Mizen to Malin Head;

We’ve Jobspot with Patricia Hynes, Motoring with Gerry Murphy, Tech Byte with Lee Burgess and much more.

