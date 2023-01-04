Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 4th January 2023 9am-12pm)

Local councillors pays tribute to young man who died in a farming accident in Gort on Monday 

8% rise in Galway City house prices in Q4 of 2022 according to latest Daft report  

Advanced Nurse Practitioners Improving Quality of Life for People with an Intellectual Disability  

Galway midwife moving back home to live with parents due to the cost of renting in Dublin

Galway Chamber review the Christmas season and its impact on trade and tourism

With overcrowding at record levels, we hear how the Saolta Hospital Group is coping 

Research finds 4 in 10 older people having to make significant financial cutbacks to make ends meet  

A new technique helping women to find their voice has worked for local Galway Senator to help her speak up in the Oireachtas 

