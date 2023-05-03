Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Average €782 more payable on behalf of HSE residents in Co Galway under Fair Deal as cost of care crisis persists for private and voluntary nursing homes

Government accused of Sitting On Their Hands Over Vaccine Compensation

Government must intervene to reduce rip-off energy bills – according to Sinn Fein

Galway Rural Development launches community survey for new LEADER programme

