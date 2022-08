Barbara’s Brain Box is sponsored by G Furniture and Carpets, Tuam Road Galway. Each week we have a fab prize for our weekly winner compliments of G Furniture. This week we have a stylish Spectrum table lamp valued at €100. All thanks to G Furniture, Galway’s - Home to Great Furniture and Flooring. Visit G Furniture on facebook for more.⁠ ⁠ To enter text brain box with your full name and location now to 087 0958968. #BrainBox #TheSoundofGalway