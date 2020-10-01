Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Thursday, 1st October 2020

Today on the show, Claregalway’s Alan Mongey, President of the National Association of Principals & Deputy Principals and NUI Galway’s Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CAO debated the fallout of the calculated grades errors;

Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West Dr Breda Crehan Roche spoke to Keith about the rising number of Covid 19 cases in Galway as NPHET meets to discuss escalating restrictions in a number of counties;

The logistics of contact tracing were revealed as Keith spoke to Brian Murphy, the Assistant National Director with Redeployment to the Contact Management Programme;

Emily Jean, Milliner told us of her nomination for a national award for online business transformation as she represents Galway Network in the Businesswomen of the Year awards;

And we continued our look at Positive Ageing Week with volunteer Eamonn Shevlin and Geraldine Ryan from COPE Galway Meals4Health.

