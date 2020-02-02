Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Friday, 2nd October 2020

Today on the show, we heard from Tara Buckley, Director General of RG Data and Pat Kearney, Chairman of the Galway County Board about how the mandatory wearing of masks is not being adhered to, as Covid 19 cases continue to increase ;

A new study by NUI Galway has found that online abuse of female politicians is on the increase- Minister Hildergarde Naughton and Tom Felle, Head of Journalism NUI Galway gave their views of the findings.

We went to Craughwell to hear all about the campaign to get a new track for 16 year olf wheelchair racer Shauna Boquet.

Dorothy Scarry of Next Step Forward told us all about her nomination for a national business awards as she represents Galway Network tonight;

And CEO of Galway Simon Community Karen Golden joined Keith ahead of tonight’s Sleep Out For Simon virtual event.

To get in touch, email us on [email protected]