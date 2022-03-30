Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th March 2022)

On today’s show:

Breeda Murphy from Tuam Mother and Baby Alliance talks about a message from Minister Roderic O’Gorman;

Dermot Mahon tells us about social housing waiting lists halving in five years;

Mayor Colette Connolly announces the Mayoral Awards, and NUIG President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh has details on the college’s Honorary and Winter Conferring Ceremonies;

Gerry Rabbitte has news on €80,000 worth of medical in aid in Oranmore.

Pat Falvey and Maura Joyce on ‘Climb with Charlie’ and much more.

