Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday 2nd November 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am:
Noleen Kavanagh on the success of Macnas Con Mor
Dr Vincent Ogutu and Kevin O’Byrne on the founding of Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya
Michelle C Aivazova and James Mhina on a joint Galway-Tanzania Sauti-Youth project involving youth from Galway and Tanzania advocating Climate Change.
10am-11am:
Will Fitzgerald and Eabha Dillane on the success of the movie The Banshee of Inisheirin
Brendan McGrath on the traffic situation in the city
Gerry Murphy with the motoring slot
Patricia Hynes with Job Spot
11am-12pm:
Singer Ultan Conlon in the studio
Michael Treacy on the 80th year of Killalaghton Hall
Brian Lynch on his new book – Oxygenation is the Solution, Deaths from Covid 19 and Global Legal Insights for Medical Practice, an Insiders Perspective.
Bearna Vet John Mulligan on the Irish Language programme Saol na Tréidlia which captures the highs and lows of three West Coast Vets.