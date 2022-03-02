Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 2nd March 2022)

On today’s show:

Minister Anne Rabbitte discusses Ireland’s preparations for the arrival for Ukraine Refugees;

Chris Keane from University Hospital Galway talks about the recent high trolley figruures;

Minister Peter Burke tells us about converting pubs to residential units;

Caroline Murray asks do you want to quit smoking?

Patricia Hynes has Job Sport, Niamh Morrin talks about Camhs winning a Healthtech Award, we’ve an all-female circus and much more.

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am.