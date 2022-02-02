Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 2nd February 2022)

On today’s show:

Councillor Shane Curley says it’s time to change the housing criteria and move with the times;

Minister Norma Foley and ASTI President Eamonn Dennehy discuss the concerns regarding the Leaving Certificate returning to normal;

Suzanne Ryder tells us how the Mercy Sisters are embracing the World of Podcasting:

And we pay to tribute to Noel Treacy, former Galway GAA chairman, Fianna Fáil TD & Minister who has passed away.

