Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 2nd August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Challenges with motorhome parking in Galway highlighted
Listener raises concerns over dangerous road verges on the N65 near Killimor
Budget 2024 needs to set wheels in motion to realise the vision of the Government’s Child Poverty and Wellbeing Unit
City Vintners Chair gives an update on Race Week business
10am-11am
Former inter-county referee and Galway hurler Jimmy Cooney dies at 68
Farmers ‘rate of drug use’ less than reported according to new study
Job Spot
11am-12pm
Wild Watsons Art Expo
University Hospital Galway is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks impacting multiple wards
From Indreabhán to Dingle: Galway Native’s Inspirational Journey For The Alzheimer Society of Ireland
Galway Comedy Festival 2023 tickets on sale this Friday
“Snámh an tSunda” Fundraising Swim in aid of Aran Islands RNLI
