Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 2nd August 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Challenges with motorhome parking in Galway highlighted

Listener raises concerns over dangerous road verges on the N65 near Killimor

Budget 2024 needs to set wheels in motion to realise the vision of the Government’s Child Poverty and Wellbeing Unit     

City Vintners Chair gives an update on Race Week business  

10am-11am

Former inter-county referee and Galway hurler Jimmy Cooney dies at 68 

Farmers ‘rate of drug use’ less than reported according to new study  

Job Spot 

11am-12pm

Wild Watsons Art Expo 

University Hospital Galway is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks impacting multiple wards 

From Indreabhán to Dingle: Galway Native’s Inspirational Journey For The Alzheimer Society of Ireland 

Galway Comedy Festival 2023 tickets on sale this Friday 

“Snámh an tSunda” Fundraising Swim in aid of Aran Islands RNLI 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

