Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 29th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

ESB explain the latest power outage to affect commuter traffic in Galway yesterday afternoon

Local Independent Deputies on different sides of the aisle ahead of the Government no confidence motion

Galway Simon Community advocates for actionable solutions to the homelessness crisis

Over 65% of restaurants concerned they could have to close in the coming 12 months, Kroll research finds

10am-11am

Oranmore consultation on the Athlone to Galway cycleway project

Call on people in Galway to wear red this week to help combat racism

Job Spot

11am-12pm

Defence Forces ‘barely tolerates women’ and sexual and physical abuse common, review finds

New Exhibition by a Galway-based artist Examines Humans’ Relationship with Place and Landscape

Galway Student Enterprise Award winners set to represent the county in the National Final in Croke Park

Galway Autism Partnership to host Light Up Gold event this weekend to kick off Autism Awareness Month

