Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Wednesday 27th July 2022

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar had a general discussion with Keith Finnegan this morning.

The Cabinet is expected to give permission to establish an office to manage the excavation of the burial site at Tuam this morning. The Director of Authorised Intervention will have responsibility for the forensic excavation, recovery and analysis of remains. The Galway office will also make appropriate final arrangement for the remains. The Institutional Burials Bill was signed into law a number of years ago and allows the Government to appoint a director for excavation at any site deemed appropriate.

This weekend sees the return of the Dunmore Annual Festival. The ten day event runs from the 29th of July to the 7th of August with an action-packed programme of events. One of the highlight events is the Exhibition to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Canberra Twin Bomber Plane landing in Dunmore.