Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Wednesday 27th April 2022

On the show today, will plans to ban the sale of turf collapse the coalition? East Galway Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte and Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice debated.

As a new report on national rents emerged, 24 year old Criodán Ó Murchú told us of his experience of renting a home in Galway city and how his hopes of getting on the property ladder are fading.

As Organ Donor Awareness week continues, this time we heard from 28 year old Galway man Andrew Ishmael, who is on dialysis as he awaits a double kidney transplant.

Also the school bus transport deadline looms, new research from NUI Galway could help identify people with the earliest signs of dementia, even before the onset of symptoms and a look ahead to the Cuckoo Fleadh this weekend in Kinvara.