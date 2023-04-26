Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 26th April 2023 9am-12pm)

Macra na Feirme are walking in protest from Athy to Government buildings to highlight their concerns with rural Ireland  

Meeting to be held over alleged incident of environmental sabotage in Merlin Woods in February  

Deported Palestinian human rights lawyer gives Galway talk 

Expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment grant will help bring more derelict properties back into use 

‘Cruel, immoral, and unacceptable’ – Doras condemns government failure on refugees and asylum seekers 

Garda Slot 

Job Spot 

Galway Bay fm’s entrant Brad Heidi crowned winner of A New Local Hero

Gabháil Mhóna – an artistic imagining of our bogs’ future 

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay 

Bealtaine Festival 2023 gets underway next months with a host of events across Galway 

