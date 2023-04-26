Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 26th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Macra na Feirme are walking in protest from Athy to Government buildings to highlight their concerns with rural Ireland
Meeting to be held over alleged incident of environmental sabotage in Merlin Woods in February
Deported Palestinian human rights lawyer gives Galway talk
10am-11am
Expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment grant will help bring more derelict properties back into use
‘Cruel, immoral, and unacceptable’ – Doras condemns government failure on refugees and asylum seekers
Garda Slot
Job Spot
11am-12pm
Galway Bay fm’s entrant Brad Heidi crowned winner of A New Local Hero
Gabháil Mhóna – an artistic imagining of our bogs’ future
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Bealtaine Festival 2023 gets underway next months with a host of events across Galway
