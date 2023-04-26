Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 26th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

Macra na Feirme are walking in protest from Athy to Government buildings to highlight their concerns with rural Ireland

Meeting to be held over alleged incident of environmental sabotage in Merlin Woods in February

Deported Palestinian human rights lawyer gives Galway talk

Expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment grant will help bring more derelict properties back into use

‘Cruel, immoral, and unacceptable’ – Doras condemns government failure on refugees and asylum seekers

Garda Slot

Job Spot

Galway Bay fm’s entrant Brad Heidi crowned winner of A New Local Hero

Gabháil Mhóna – an artistic imagining of our bogs’ future

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

Bealtaine Festival 2023 gets underway next months with a host of events across Galway

