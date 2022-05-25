Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Wednesday 25th May 2022

Today on the show Fiacre Hensey, Chief Executive of The National Community Care Network, calls for clarity on when carers will receive frontline workers’ payment, Ger Deering, Ombudsman, spoke to Keith about the record number of complaints about public services to him including over 200 complaints from Galway, John Connolly, Aine Hickey, Mayor Collette Connolly and Catherine Moore Temple spoke to Keith about the Galway City Mayor’s Awards and much more.
