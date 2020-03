This morning, Keith spoke to Dr. Richard Joyce about the new guidelines issued by the Government on Tuesday;

Kenny Deery, Chief Executive of the Galway Chamber of Commerce, outlined details of a recent survey;

Sinn Fein leader Deputy Mary Lou McDonald talked to Keith about how the government are dealing with the current climate;

There’s updates on COVID-19 and much more.

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan broadcasts every Monday to Friday from 9am on Galway Bay FM.