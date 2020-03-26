Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan – Thursday, 26th March 2020

This morning, Keith spoke to Brian Hayes, Chief Executive of the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland about the response of the banks to the issues raised in light of the current pandemic.

Fianna Fail leader Míchael Martin on the formation of Government talks and the Government response so far to the Coronavirus crisis;

Antoinette Cunningham, Deputy General Secretary on the introduction of ‘spit hoods’ to protect frontline gardai from targeted attacks during the Covid 19 response;

There’s financial advice, updates on social welfare measures and much more.

