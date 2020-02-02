Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan – Monday 30th March 2020

This morning, Keith spoke to Bishop Brendan Kelly who offered some words of comfort to those cocooning following the new Covid 19 restrictions.

Dr Tony Cox of the Irish College of General Practicioners as GPs encourage those with non Cornonavirus issues to continue contacting their local doctor;

Tómas Kenny of Kenny’s Bookshop gave us some suggestions for books we can turn to during the current restrictions;

There’s advice from Galway’s Assistant Fire Chief, news of a recruitment drive from the Brothers of Charity and much more.

