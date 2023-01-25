Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 25th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Corrandulla Nursing Home to close next month as families search for new care facilities
Galway County Council consider buying the City Council’s stake in Galway Airport
Best day ever for Irish at Oscar nominations with Galway-based Banshees of Inisherin getting numerous nods
10am-11am
RHS Homecare staff in Galway Mayo and Roscommon are still waiting to receive Covid bonuses
Comhlámh and the End Orphanage Volunteering Working Group call on government to end orphanage volunteering
Motoring Slot
Job Spot
11am-12pm
We hear about a special feature on the life of Folk and Ballad Singer Paddy Reilly next week
Anne Murray from Galway Science and Technology Exhibition will discuss Anaemia with us
Comedian Anna Clifford brings her new show to Galway next month
