Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 21st December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
We look at the Junior Ministerial reshuffle as all Galway eyes turn towards Anne Rabbitte
Society of Saint Vincent De Paul concerned by lack of long term vision in Energy Poverty Action Plan
Galway-based woman releases her first book of poetry to great acclaim
10am-11am
Local public health region issues advice amid increase in infections this season
Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen comes to the Blackbox Theatre in April
Local Green Senator discusses ESRI report on Government tax proposals
Job Spot with Patricia Hynes
11am-12pm
Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation hopes to raise €1 million through Christmas Appeal to meet increased service demand
Cope Galway’s Christmas Swim event continues until St Stephen’s Day
Matt Keane’s Annual Concert takes place in the Claregalway Hotel in the New Year
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM