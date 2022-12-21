Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 21st December 2022 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We look at the Junior Ministerial reshuffle as all Galway eyes turn towards Anne Rabbitte 

Society of Saint Vincent De Paul concerned by lack of long term vision in Energy Poverty Action Plan 

Galway-based woman releases her first book of poetry to great acclaim 

10am-11am

Local public health region issues advice amid increase in infections this season 

Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen comes to the Blackbox Theatre in April 

Local Green Senator discusses ESRI report on Government tax proposals

Job Spot with Patricia Hynes   

11am-12pm

Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation hopes to raise €1 million through Christmas Appeal to meet increased service demand 

Cope Galway’s Christmas Swim event continues until St Stephen’s Day  

Matt Keane’s Annual Concert takes place in the Claregalway Hotel in the New Year 

