Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Wednesday 20th July 2022

On the show today:

How will the move to cashless services at 7 branches of AIB in County Galway affect consumers and businesses?

A Galway city councillor says he is seriously concerned after learning that a major employer in the Knocknacarra area is set to relocate to the east of the city.

Irish Water is asking us to be mindful of our water usage as some supplies are experiencing increased demand as the spell of warm weather continues.

All Ireland Football Final Build Up – Ballinasloe gets the county colours out

A volunteer group working in Poland and Ukraine led by a Galway woman is urging those who had pledged accommodation to the Irish Red Cross and have heard nothing further to contact those working on the ground directly.